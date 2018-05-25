Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry calls out Twitter user after Game 5 in Houston

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and his wife Ayesha attend the Andre Ward fight against Sullivan Barrera in their IBF Light Heavyweight bout at ORACLE Arena on March 26, 2016 in Oakland, California.

HOUSTON - The wife of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is speaking out after she claims her pregnant belly was bumped by a Houston Rockets fan after Game 5 Thursday night.

In response to a video posted on Twitter showing Ayesha Curry walking out of Toyota Center being taunted, Ayesha Curry tweeted this message: “The fact that you have the audacity to post this after this man bumped me in my 8 month pregnant belly asking and I quote 'doesn’t losing feel like getting punched in the gut?' And continued to follow me and taunt me with his camera is beyond me…but ‘This is America’ right.”

This is video of what appears to have happened after the alleged incident occurred.

HAHAHAHAHA @ayeshacurry HEY SAVE THAT SALT FOR YOUR SHITTY COOKING SHOW!! LMAO MAD AF #ROCKETS pic.twitter.com/l7IHuguUXo — Houston Corey (@HoustonCorey713) May 25, 2018

A Rockets fan posted what appears to be another take on the incident.

Curry later tweeted about the controversy, saying she doesn't have time for it anymore and that she's finished defending herself.

😂🤷🏽♀️ I don’t have time for this anymore today y’all. It is what it is. I know people see what they see and believe what they choose to believe. I’m done defending myself against weird grown creeps for the day. Praying people like this get help and peace of mind. https://t.co/G581YU3LKW — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) May 25, 2018

The tweet Curry cited at the end of the post appears to have been deleted since Curry's tweet was initially posted. The account behind that tweet left this message.

Dawg. The Twitter verse is pretty mad at me rn. They deleted my tweet and I’m pretty sure my account will be blocked here pretty soon. — Señor Vader (@SenorVader) May 25, 2018

That message may have contained expletives, as well as violent imagery.

