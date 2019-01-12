Special school board meeting Saturday following governor's criticism

HOUSTON - The Houston Independent School District is conducting a special meeting Saturday morning, following recent harsh criticism from Gov. Greg Abbott.

The message posted to Twitter earlier this month read:

“What a joke. HISD leadership is a disaster. Their self-centered ineptitude has failed the children they are supposed to educate. If ever there was a school board that needs to be taken over and reformed it's HISD. Their students & parents deserve change.”

The scathing tweet from Abbott was in response to an article written by three HISD parents who are part of a group call the HISD Advocates.

Sarah Becker, co-author of the article, said that didn’t agree with Abbott's criticism.

The meeting at HISD headquarters in northwest Houston will be discussing several issues as mentioned in the agenda. This includes student performance, pre-K programs, low-enrollment schools, charter schools, district funding, and the budget.

HISD has dealt with issues surrounding possible sanctions and controversy regarding the interim superintendent position.

