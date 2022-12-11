NASA’s Artemis I to conclude its journey Sunday with splashdown off Mexico’s Baja California coast

NASA says the Artemis I moon rocket Orion is set to conclude its test flight around the moon on Sunday with a splashdown.

According to CNN, the spacecraft finished the final stretch of its journey after traversing at least 239,000 miles between the moon and Earth.

The splashdown is scheduled for 11:40 a.m. Houston time in the Pacific Ocean off Mexico’s Baja California coast. It was originally scheduled to splash down off the coast of San Diego, but the weather was not compatible with the criteria.

Artemis I is the first in a series of increasingly complex missions that enables human exploration to the Moon and Mars, according to NASA. During the flight, the spacecraft (currently Orion), will travel up to 280,000 miles from Earth and thousands of miles beyond the moon. To read more, click here.

Starting at 10 a.m., NASA will provide coverage of the splashdown. KPRC 2 will provide a live feed in the video player above.