SpaceX to launch historic all-civilian Inspiration4 mission Wednesday

Prepare for a historic liftoff!

SpaceX is set to launch its first all-civilian crew into orbit Wednesday.

The Inspiration4 crew, a team of four private citizens, will travel into space on a veteran Falcon 9 rocket it calls B1062.

NBC says billionaire Jared Isaacman is set to lead the mission. Isaacman, the 38-year-old founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments, reportedly paid an unspecified amount for the three-day expedition in SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule.

According to Space.com, the rocket is scheduled to take off from Pad 39A and Kennedy Space Center here in Florida tonight during a five-hour window that opens at 8:02 p.m. EDT.