Solar eclipse of 2021 visible in certain parts of the world

The “ring of fire” solar eclipse of 2021 was partially visible in certain parts of the world Thursday.

Parts of Canada, Greenland, the Arctic Ocean, and Siberia had a complete view of the narrow path of this year’s first solar eclipse, according to NASA. It was a partial eclipse for much of the rest of northeastern North America, Greenland, Northern Europe, and northern Asia.

According to Space.com, solar eclipses happen when the moon passes in front of the sun, from the viewpoint of planet Earth. Total solar eclipses, which are rare, happen when the moon covers the entire sun.