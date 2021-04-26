NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts to answer questions before return to Earth

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts will answer questions about their upcoming return to Earth from the International Space Station in a news conference Monday.

NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi will participate in the crew’s final news conference on the microgravity laboratory at 11:30 a.m.

The launch of the agency’s SpaceX Crew-1 in November 2020 was the first flight of a NASA-certified commercial human spacecraft system in history.

Crew-1 worked on a number of experiments as part of Expedition 64 to the International Space Station, including tissue chips that mimic the structure and function of human organs to understand the role of microgravity on human health and diseases.