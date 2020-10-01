Rocket launch scheduled for minutes before midnight in Florida. Watch the launch here

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – A United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket is scheduled to launch the NROL-33 mission just before midnight Wednesday from the Space Launch Complex in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

This launch will send a national security payload to space for the National Reconnaissance Office, which is the government agency tasked with building and maintaining America’s intelligence satellites.

This will be the one hundred and forty-first mission for the United Launch Alliance. You can read more about the mission in the agency’s brochure.

Watch the launch below: