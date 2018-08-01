Spencer Solves It: Helping veteran get her smile back

HOUSTON - It’s the first thing in the morning and 56-year-old Leah Townsend is about to eat her breakfast -- a bowlful of soft mush pulverized by a blender.

It’s the worst part of Townsend’s day.

“It’s awful. I can’t eat almost anything. The food that I do eat, I have to chew it forever or I will choke on it because I am literally gumming it down,” Townsend said.

You see, for four years now, Townsend has been living without any teeth whatsoever, unable to chew, forced to gum her food before swallowing it.

“It feels like I am trying to chew rocks. It is horrible. I need some teeth. I can’t go on living like this for the rest of my life,” Townsend said.

It wasn’t always like this.

Townsend was a powerful woman -- a United States Army veteran who worked on helicopters, a mother who raised four children and a pediatric nurse who’s cared for thousands of young children.

Now she is a woman who is terrified to open her mouth.

“It’s awful. I am so ashamed to go anywhere. And I have been to several different dentists for help and they were telling me this was going to cost me something like $35,000. I don’t have anything close to that kind of money,” Townsend said.

Stuck with no teeth and without enough bone mass in her jaw to allow for dentures, Townsend would need expensive dental implants and highly specialized dental care, including surgery, to fix her ravaged mouth.

With no money to pay for all of that, Townsend decided to contact Spencer Solves It.

Since she is someone who has sacrificed and served this country, we couldn’t wait to help.

So, right away, we brought in two of Houston’s most respected doctors -- Dr. David Alfi, an oral surgeon with Methodist Hospital, and Dr. Sergio Ortegon, a board-certified prosthodontist specializing in reconstructive dentistry.

“She (Townsend) was in real bad shape. She couldn’t eat properly and she was suffering from malnutrition. Whatever was left of her damaged gums and bone was not enough to hold a set of traditional dentures,” Ortegon said. “For someone who has already done so much for this country, we just had to help.”

Now, six months and thousands of dollars in dental work later, Alfi has surgically implanted two steel posts that will anchor Townsend’s new teeth in place.

And Ortegon has designed and installed a beautiful, custom-built set of upper teeth that he skillfully designed to match Townsend’s real teeth from 10 years ago.

With more dental work still to be completed, Townsend now has a full set ofteeth on top and she has her beautiful smile back.

“This has changed my life. It’s changed tremendously. Not only can I eat again, but I don’t feel self-conscious like I did and I don’t get depressed anymore. I don’t get depressed and not want to leave my house. I want to get out and meet people and talk and joke and smile with people,” Townsend said.

Townsend still has about two months more to go until her treatment is complete, but she already feels like a brand-new person.

We at Spencer Solves It want to thank Alfi and Ortegon for their generosity and great skill.

When this project is over, these doctors will have donated $18,000 to $20,000 in specialty dental care.

