Security guard at Houston bar shoots, kills man who was previously asked to leave, police say

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after Houston police officials said a security guard shot and killed a man they say had been asked to leave a sports bar Friday night.

Police said they were initially called to the scene around 11:30 p.m. in the area of 11479 North Freeway in north Houston.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was asked to leave the bar previously in the night and told the guards he would be back, police said. When he returned with two other men, a fight took place and a guard fired at the man, striking him in the neck, officials said.

When first responders arrived, he was pronounced dead in the parking lot.

