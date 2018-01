#renderJavascriptHTMLElement()

HOUSTON - A plane in Seattle flew with a banner making a pitch to bring Amazon to the city of Houston.

The banner read "Jeff, Houston is calling," with a link to AmazonHQ2Texas.com.

The website gives reasons to bring Amazon to Generation Park.

Jeff Bezos is the CEO of Amazon, which is based in Seattle, Washington.

Images courtesy of Lindsay Cohen.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.