SUGAR LAND, Texas - The city of Sugar Land has closed the Brazos River turnaround and canoe launch under U.S. Highway 59.

There is road damage because of recent high water levels, according to the city of Sugar Land.

Portions of the road are washed away.

The closure will remain in effect until further notice.

