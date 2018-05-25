San Antonio principal receives praise for serving breakfast to 400+ elementary students

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio elementary school principal has become an overnight celebrity after she was captured on camera serving breakfast to hundreds of her students.

Mead Elementary School Principal Annette Lopez was notified Wednesday that the cafeteria was going to be short-staffed causing breakfast time to go from three lines to only one.

Lopez said several of the school's cafeteria employees were on sick leave.

With the campus having the highest number of students in Northside Independent School District that are served breakfast, Lopez grabbed a hair net, gloves and an apron and reported for cafeteria duty.

