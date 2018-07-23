Ritz Cracker Sandwiches, Ritz Bits recalled due to potential Salmonella exposure

HOUSTON - Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits products are recalled due to possible Salmonella exposure, manufacturer Mondelez Global LLC announced Sunday.

The recalled products contain whey powder as one of its ingredients, and the whey supplier has recalled due to Salmonella concerns.

The company said no other product is included in the recall.

List of recalled products:

Ritz Bits Cheese (big bag):

3 ounces

0-44000-00677 8

07 MAR 19 thru 13 APR 19

Ritz Bits Cheese:

1 ounce

0-44000-02025 5

07 MAR 19 thru 13 APR 19

Click for full list.

What is Salmonella?

A microorganism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, older adults or people with weak immune systems.

Salmonella symptoms include:

Fever

Diarrhea (which may be bloody)

Nausea

Vomiting

Abdominal pain

