Rising star: Darwin Price Jr. climbing boxing ranks

HOUSTON - Darwin Price Jr., known as “Pay The Price,” is ranked in the top 15 boxers in the United States.

The St. Louis native who now calls Houston home is unbeaten, with a perfect 13-0 record. Growing up, Price first got into boxing as a way to stay out of trouble.

“Growing up in certain neighborhoods, I got into some trouble hanging around the wrong people. It was just something I did to stay off the streets and stay focused,” Price said.

He then took a break from boxing to pursue a track career at Grambling State University where he was a seven-time MVP of the SWAC. Shortly after, the tragic death of his cousin Preston Freeman, who was also a boxer, prompted his return to the ring.

“He got gunned down inside a nightclub in St. Louis. So that made me come back and pursue my career in boxing to keep the legacy alive in the family,” Price said.

Now, Price trains at Nine Innovations, one of the top gyms in Houston, with trainer Dose Khan. Price explains that his workouts outside of the boxing ring are just as critical to his success.

“This is where I put the work in, right here. That keeps me able to go those 12 rounds when I fight,” he said.

Khan who works with professional athletes from all sports, has a specific method for Price: “I try to implement those type of rounds and times that he has, you’re looking at anywhere between 2-3 minutes. So we try to go exercise, to exercise, to exercise and always try to incorporate a core component.”

Price’s next fight is Feb.17 in El Paso, Texas.

