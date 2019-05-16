Rainbow, gray sweets pop-up shop to benefit Pearland mental health services

PEARLAND, Texas - A pop-up shop in Pearland is selling adorable gray and rainbow gourmet baked goods this Saturday to help raise awareness of mental illness.

Counseling Connections for Change, Inc., a nonprofit organization which offers counseling services, is behind The Depressed Cake Shop. The sale features custom-made cakes, cookies, and other treats, all donated by local bakers. The sale will be held Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Drink Station at 2549 Roy Road.

Vanessa's Cakery

The special baked goods to be sold at the event are gray on the outside and colored on the inside, reminding people of the prevalence of mental health struggles. According to the organization’s event listing, one in four people will suffer from, or be touched by, a mental health issue.

Smallcakes

Counseling Connections for Change, Inc.

Counseling Connections for Change, Inc.

Michael's Cookie Jar

Counseling Connections for Change, Inc.

Aldoria

All proceeds will benefit the mental health services of Counseling Connections. During 2018, the organization says it served 910 people with 6,657 service hours.

Charlotte Selvera, chief operations officer of Counseling Connections, said the donations reach people in the community and “go immediately to provide help.”

The Depressed Cake Shop concept originated in the U.K. in 2013 by Emma Thomas, a public relations specialist who wanted to raise money for local mental health charities. The idea has spread throughout the world, but particularly in the U.S., as more bakers pick up the idea. Learn more about how you can help and even set up your own shop here.



