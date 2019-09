Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro will hold a rally at Warehouse Live on Monday ahead of Thursday’s third debate in Houston.

The rally will take place from 6-7 p.m.

Castro, a former mayor of San Antonio and secretary of housing and urban development under President Barack Obama, is one of 11 candidates who qualified for the third debate.

It will take place Thursday at Texas Southern University.



