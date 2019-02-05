Abbott to deliver State of the State address

Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) speaks on the steps of the Texas Capitol after his second inauguration in Austin, Texas, on Jan. 15, 2019.

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will deliver his annual State of the State address Tuesday in Austin.

Abbott is expected to lay out his priorities for the recently gaveled legislative session.

The Republican's agenda items will likely include reforms of both property taxes and school finance. He stressed the importance of both issues during his inaugural address last month.

Abbott’s speech starts at 11 a.m. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.

