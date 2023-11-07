Governors' races, abortion in Ohio and Virginia's legislature are on the ballot. Follow live updates

A person with an outline of the state of Ohio on the back of their hoodie, fills out a ballot during early in-person voting at the Hamilton County Board of Elections in Cincinnati, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Off-year elections held on Tuesday will decide governors in Kentucky and Mississippi, the fate of abortion and marijuana amendments in Ohio, legislative control in Virginia and mayoral races in two of the nation's biggest cities. Follow along for the latest updates.

What to know

The Kentucky governor’s race nears the finish line after a hard-fought campaign

Mississippi voters weigh whether to replace the GOP governor with Elvis' cousin

Virginia's governor calls the state's legislative races the ‘most important elections in America’

Ohio voters will decide whether to enshrine abortion rights in their state's constitution

Polls begin to open on Election Day

Polls have begun to open in a few states for off-year elections that could give hints of voter sentiment ahead of next year's critical presidential contest.

In Kentucky, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear is hoping that his support of abortion rights will persuade voters in his Republican-leaning state to look past their skepticism of the national party and give him another term in office.

Ohio is the only state to consider a statewide abortion rights question this year. Voters there will decide whether to pass a constitutional amendment guaranteeing an individual right to abortion and other forms of reproductive health care.

In Virginia, party control of the state legislature is up for grabs in what Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling the “most important elections in America.” The results will determine whether Republicans are empowered with full state government control or Democrats can continue serving as a bulwark against Youngkin’s agenda.