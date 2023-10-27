86º
Harris County DA Kim Ogg issues response to Dems’ proposed resolution calling for her censure

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Harris County DA Kim Ogg provides update on criminal case backlog on April 12, 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg responded Thursday to a proposed letter of censure sent out earlier this week from a number of Democratic precinct chairs.

In 2024, Ogg will face off in an election against Sean Teare -- a longtime former employee of her office. Ogg, who took office in 2016, is seeking a third term as the county’s top prosecutor.

In a message blast from her campaign, Ogg called her shared document a “fact check,” in which her office cites allegations from Monday’s “Resolution to Formally Admonish District Attorney Kim Ogg” from a group of more than 70 Democratic precinct chairs.

The Democrats who signed the proposed resolution alleged a variety of grievances on Democratic stances on issues such as abortion, bail reform, Democratic judges’ treatment and gun violence prevention programs.

The “fact checks” from Ogg’s office addressed some of those claims, citing office documents and other sources.

You can read her full fact-check statements here.

Here is the text of Ogg’s message via her campaign:

“Friends,

“A misinformation campaign has been spread to discredit the good criminal justice reform work performed by our team at the Harris County District Attorney’s Office under my leadership.

“The ‘Fact-Check’ is a point-by-point guide to the truth. Use this information to stop those who seek to create dysfunction in our party and benefit one Democratic candidate over another. Our values demand unity in the Democratic Party because we are at our best when we work together.

“Best regards,

“Kim Ogg”

The Democrats’ proposed resolution, as reported, is in its infancy and would need to go through several stages of development prior to a party vote.

