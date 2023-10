HOUSTON – The Harris County Clerk’s Office will hold a news conference Friday morning to provide more information about early voting ahead of November’s election.

The news conference will begin at 10 a.m.

Early voting for the Nov. 7 Joint General and Special Elections will begin on Oct. 23 and ends Nov. 3.

A total of 68 voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, except for Sunday, Oct. 29, noon to 7 p.m.

