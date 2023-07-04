Here’s what you missed from Texas’ 88th Legislative session

Gov. Greg Abbott called for a second special legislative session last week, immediately following the expiration of the first 30-day special session, after Texas legislators failed to reach an agreement concerning property taxes.

This year’s regular legislative session spanned 140 days, from January 10 to May 29. During this time, many major bills were passed, such as a $321 billion spending plan (including a historic $32.7 billion surplus), a significant expansion of Medicaid for mothers and a ban on the administration of medical treatments for transgender children.

Many more bills failed to garner the support necessary to pass, including Abbott’s proposed education savings accounts. The governor vetoed more bills than ever before, totaling 76 vetoes during the session – the second highest number of vetoes ever made by a Texas governor. Lawmaking took a temporary backseat just two days before the session was scheduled to end, with the vote to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton over alleged misconduct.

Legislators continue to duke out a deal on property taxes currently, in the Governor’s second special session, with the promise of even more extended sessions to resolve some of Abbott’s highest-priority issues. Here’s a look at what did and did not pass during Texas’ 88th legislative session.

Notable bills passed into law

Several prominent pieces of legislation made it through both the Texas House and Senate and were signed by Governor Abbott this session. Most new laws will go into effect on September 1st. For more information concerning each law, see the Texas Tribune’s comprehensive article in each title’s link.

Notable bills that did NOT pass

Several anticipated pieces of legislation did not pass this session after lawmakers could not reach agreements prior to key deadlines. For more information concerning each law, see the Texas Tribune’s comprehensive article in each title’s link.

Abbott called for the first special session immediately following the conclusion of the regular legislative session on May 29, outlining the measures of property taxes and border security (concerning Senate Bill 3 and House Bill 7) as the focuses. After lawmakers were unable to come to a resolution on the matters by the session’s conclusion, Abbott called for a second session, this time solely focusing on property taxes. According to the Texas Tribune, the governor asked lawmakers to lower the taxes by allocating state funds to school districts, which would allow them to lower their property tax rates, as opposed to the Senate-favored homestead exemptions.

At least one, if not more, 30-day special sessions appear to be on the horizon, as Abbott reportedly claimed to call in lawmakers again in an effort to garner the necessary approval for his education savings account proposal, as outlined in Senate Bill 8.