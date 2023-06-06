Who is Tim Scott, Republican candidate for president?

FILE - Republican presidential candidate South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott speaks during a campaign event with the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Tim Scott said that if it weren’t for the generosity of a Chick-fil-A manager, he doesn’t know where he would be today.

Growing up sharing one bedroom with his mother and brother at his grandparents house after his parents divorced, Scott said the mentorship of John Moniz, a Chick-fil-A manager in Charleston, South Carolina, helped guide him through those troubled times through simple conversations and life lessons.

Scott has since worked his way up the political ladder, and is now vying for the Oval Office after officially declaring his candidacy for president on May 22.

Scott began his political career in 1995 when he was elected to the Charleston County Council, and then he won a bid to be in the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2008.

In 2010, Scott won a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, and then he was appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2013 to replace retiring Sen. Jim DeMint.

He has served in the Senate since.

Before starting his political career, Scott worked as an insurance agent and financial adviser.

Scott, 57, has never been married and has no children.