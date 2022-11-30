House passes bill to avert looming rail strike, sending it to Senate ahead of crucial deadline, report says

FILE - Freight train cars sit in a Norfolk Southern rail yard on Sept. 14, 2022, in Atlanta. Business groups are increasing the pressure on lawmakers to intervene and block a railroad strike before next month's deadline in the stalled contract talks. A coalition of more than 400 business groups sent a letter to Congressional leaders Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 urging them to step in because of fears about the devastating potential impact of a strike that could force many businesses to shut down. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)

WASHINGTON – The House passed legislation Wednesday to avert a potentially catastrophic rail strike that President Joe Biden warned could threaten the U.S. economy just weeks before Christmas.

The bill, which passed 290-137, now heads to the Senate, where both Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., have said lawmakers need to intervene this week.

“Leader McConnell and I both want to pass it quickly,” Schumer told reporters in the Capitol after a meeting with Biden and other top congressional leaders Tuesday. “We understand the time deadlines, and we’ll be working together and figure out the best way to get it done quickly.”

Read the full report from NBC News.