Idaho lieutenant governor wants harshest US abortion ban

FILE - Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin enters the house chambers at the state Capitol building on Jan. 10, 2022 in Boise, Idaho. McGeachin, a GOP candidate for governor, on Monday, May 9, 2022, called on incumbent Republican Gov. Brad Little to call a special session to eliminate rape and incest as legal exceptions to Idaho's abortion law. The law would go into effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger, File)

BOISE, Idaho – Idaho Republican Lt. Gov. and gubernatorial candidate Janice McGeachin on Monday demanded that Republican Gov. Brad Little call a special legislative session to eliminate rape and incest as legal exceptions to Idaho’s abortion law.

The Idaho law will go into effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

McGeachin is running against Little in the Idaho Republican gubernatorial primary and in a statement said the potential Idaho law is insufficient because of numerous exceptions. Besides rape and incest, it also allows abortions to save mothers' lives.

“It is shameful that Idaho’s abortion laws are not the most pro-life in our country,” said McGeachin, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump. “No child should ever be murdered because of the circumstances surrounding his or her conception.”

Little signed the so-called trigger law in 2020. Earlier this year, he signed another abortion ban modeled after a Texas law that would be enforced through lawsuits to avoid constitutional court challenges.

Ad

The latter law is on hold while the Idaho Supreme Court considers a lawsuit from a regional Planned Parenthood group contending it violates the Idaho Constitution regarding separation of powers.

Little's office didn't immediately respond to a telephone message seeking comment on McGeachin's demand for the special legislative session.

Early in-person and mail voting is happening now for the May 17 Idaho Republican gubernatorial primary.