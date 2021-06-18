GOP needs new health care target; 'Obamacare' survives again

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington. The Supreme Courts latest rejection of a Republican effort to dismantle Obamacare is the latest sign that the GOP must look beyond repealing that law if it wants to hone the nations health care problems into a winning political issue. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court's latest rejection of a Republican effort to dismantle “Obamacare” signals anew that the GOP must look beyond repealing the law if it wants to hone the nation's health care problems into a winning political issue.

Thursday's 7-2 ruling was the third time the court has rebuffed major GOP challenges to former President Barack Obama's prized health care overhaul. Stingingly for Republicans, the decision emerged from a bench dominated 6-3 by conservative-leaning justices, including three appointed by President Donald Trump.

Those high court setbacks have been atop dozens of failed Republican repeal attempts in Congress. Most spectacularly, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., flashed a thumbs-down that doomed Trump's drive to erase the law in 2017.

Along with the public’s gradual but decisive acceptance of the statute, the court rulings and legislative defeats underscore that the law, passed in 2010 despite overwhelming GOP opposition, is probably safe. And it spotlights a remarkable progression of the measure from a political liability that cost Democrats House control just months after enactment to a widely accepted bedrock of the medical system, delivering care to what the government says is more than 30 million people.

Ad

“The Affordable Care Act remains the law of the land," President Joe Biden said, using the statute's more formal name, after the court ruled that Texas and other GOP-led states had no right to bring their lawsuit to federal court.

“It’s not as sacred or popular as Medicare or Medicaid, but it's here to stay," said Drew Altman, president of the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation. “And it’s moved from an ideological whipping boy to a set of popular benefits that the public values.”

Highlighting the GOP's shifting health care focus, in interviews and written statements Thursday, more than a dozen Republican lawmakers called for controlling medical costs and other changes, but none suggested another run at repeal. Congressional Republicans hadn't even filed a legal brief supporting the latest Supreme Court challenge.

“Just practically speaking, you need 60 votes in a Republican Senate, a Republican president, right? And we've tried that and were unable to accomplish it," said Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., a leading voice on health care in the GOP.

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad