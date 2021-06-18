Can we talk? Gannett promotes effort at bridging gaps

This combination of photos taken from a video conference meeting shows county sheriff Brian Roy of Benton, of Kentucky, left, and Brian Webb, of Sheridan, Wyo. as they discuss various political views. They were participants in an effort backed by the media company Gannett to get people with opposing political views to talk with each other, part of a National Week of Conversation sponsored by democracy-oriented groups that is ending this weekend. (Gannett via AP)

NEW YORK – The conversation between Brian Roy and Brian Webb felt, at first, like a blind date. In the same way, the people who brought them together hope that it's the start of something.

They were participants in an effort backed by the media company Gannett to get people with opposing political views to talk with each other, part of a “National Week of Conversation” sponsored by democracy-oriented groups that is ending this weekend.

The idea in these polarizing times is that if enough people start talking, they'll find common ground or at least realize that they don't need to be in warring camps because they vote for different people, said Mizell Stewart, Gannett's vice president of news performance, talent and partnerships.

A month ago, Gannett embedded a survey in news stories that appeared on the websites for USA Today and 250 company-owned local news sites in 46 states, seeking participants.

Conversations via video conference with more than 1,200 volunteers took place, which Stewart admits was disappointingly low. But he said none went off the rails, and is heartened that most everyone said they would do it again.

“This is just the beginning,” he said.

The talk between Roy, from Benton, Kentucky, and Webb, from Sheridan, Wyoming, was pleasant — even when they brought up potential third-rail topics like religion, gun restrictions and presidential politics. They found things to agree upon, and things to laugh about.

“It was really good to know that I could talk to him and disagree,” said Roy, a former county sheriff, in a later interview. “I thought it might help me figure out how to have a conversation locally with friends that I have lost over politics.”

