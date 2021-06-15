Biden nominates 9 to high-profile ambassador postings

FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2012, file photo, Thomas Nides, testifies to the Senate foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Joe Biden has unveiled picks for several high-profile ambassadorial postings, turning to a group that includes career diplomats, political allies and an American aviation hero. Nides is nominated to serve as ambassador to Israel. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

GENEVA – President Joe Biden on Tuesday unveiled picks for several high-profile ambassadorial postings, tapping career diplomats steeped in foreign policy experience — as well as political allies and aviation hero ”Sully” Sullenberger.

The picks include former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar as ambassador to Mexico and former Deputy Secretary of State Tom Nides as ambassador to Israel. Retired airline pilot C.B. ”Sully" Sullenberger, most famous for negotiating the emergency landing of US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River with no fatalities, has been named to serve as U.S. representative on the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization.

The announcement comes as Biden is on the tail end of an eight-day European trip that included stops in the United Kingdom for a meeting of the Group of Seven leaders and Belgium for a gathering of the 27 NATO countries and the U.S.-EU summit. The trip culminates in Geneva on Wednesday with a highly anticipated meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, where the leaders are to discuss rising tensions between their countries.

Ad

As a candidate, Biden declined to rule out appointing political donors to ambassadorships or other posts if he was elected. But he pledged that his nominees, regardless of their contributor status, would be the “best people” for their posts — suggesting he would move away from former President Donald Trump’s heavy reliance on political appointees and rely more on the State Department’s well of career foreign service officers.

More than 43% of Trump’s ambassadorial appointments were political appointees, compared with 30.5% for Barack Obama and 31.8% for George W. Bush, according to the American Foreign Service Association. Biden hopes to keep political appointments to about 30% of ambassador picks, according to the White House.

“Nobody, in fact, will be appointed by me based on anything they contributed,” Biden promised last year.

All the nominees must receive Senate confirmation before they can assume their roles.

Ad

Biden's other picks include: