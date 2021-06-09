Judge appoints ex-judge to oversee Giuliani devices' review

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2018, file photo, former federal judge Barbara Jones address a news conference at the offices of the New York Archdiocese in New York. Jones was formally appointed Wednesday, June 9, 2021, to ensure attorney-client privilege is protected in the examination of multiple electronic devices seized from Rudy Giuliani. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken appointed Jones as special master after the late-April raids on ex-President Donald Trumps former personal attorney. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK – A former federal judge was formally appointed Wednesday to ensure attorney-client privilege is protected in the examination of multiple electronic devices seized from Rudy Giuliani.

U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken in Manhattan appointed Barbara Jones as “special master” after the late-April raids on ex-President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney.

She’s already familiar with the job, having done the same thing three years ago after FBI raids on Michael Cohen, another one of Trump’s former personal attorneys.

Cohen eventually pleaded guilty to breaking campaign finance laws and other charges. He spent about a year of a three-year prison sentence behind bars before the spread of the coronavirus in the nation's prisons led to his release to home detention.

Investigators are probing Giuliani’s interactions with Ukrainian figures to see if he violated a law governing lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities.

The Republican and former mayor of New York City has not been charged with a crime. He has said all of his activities in Ukraine were conducted on behalf of Trump. At the time, Giuliani was leading a campaign to press Ukraine for an investigation into Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, before Biden was elected president.

Trump’s efforts to press Ukraine for an investigation of the Bidens led the House to impeach Trump, though he was acquitted by the Senate.

Prosecutors say they have successfully downloaded 11 electronic devices belonging to Giuliani and returned them to him. They say seven more devices belonging to Giuliani and others at his firm, Giuliani Partners LLC, will require more time to unlock because they lack a passcode.