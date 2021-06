Biden's pledge on media freedom may be easier said than done

FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, a police officer stands outside The New York Times building in New York. The Trump Justice Department secretly obtained the phone records of four New York Times journalists as part of a leak investigation, the newspaper said Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

WASHINGTON – One of the Biden Justice Department's first big moves has been to alert reporters at three major news organizations that their phone records were seized as part of leak investigations under the Trump administration, with President Joe Biden promising to abandon the practice of spying on journalists.

But while Biden's stated commitment has won support from press freedom groups, it remains unclear if that promise can be kept, especially because Democratic and Republican administrations alike have relied on reporters' phone records to suss out leaks of classified information. The commitment was all the more striking given Biden's pledge to uphold the tradition of an independent Justice Department.

“In this case, it seems bad policy to institute an absolute ban on logical investigative actions geared to finding out who violated the law, particularly in instances where the journalists themselves whose records may be at issue are not the subject or target of criminal investigation," said David Laufman, a former Justice Department official who led the section that oversaw investigations into leaks.

The Justice Department in recent weeks disclosed that federal investigators had secretly obtained call records of journalists at The Washington Post, The New York Times and CNN in an effort to identify sources who had provided national security information published in the early months of the Trump administration.

Past administrations also have struggled to balance the media’s First Amendment newsgathering rights against government interests in safeguarding national security secrets. Inside the Justice Department, officials have on several occasions over the years revised internal guidelines to afford media organizations better protection without ever removing from their arsenal the prerogative to subpoena reporters' records.

Biden appears to be looking to change that.

He told a reporter last month that seizing journalists' records was “simply, simply wrong" and that the practice would be halted under his watch. After the most recent revelation — that four New York Times reporters had their records secretly seized last year — White House press secretary Jen Psaki reaffirmed the commitment to freedom of the press. But she also said discussions with the Justice Department were still underway and that no new policy was ready to be announced.

Michael Weinstein, a former Justice Department prosecutor and criminal defense lawyer in New Jersey, said he understood Biden's comments as making clear his disdain for the practice without necessarily foreclosing on the possibility that it could ever be used under any circumstances.

