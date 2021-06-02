California urges EPA to let state set car-emissions standard

FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks in Sacramento, Calif. Officials from California, New York and other states urged the Environmental Protection Agency June 2, to allow California to set its own automobile tailpipe pollution standards. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool, File)

WASHINGTON – Officials from California, New York and other states urged the Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday to allow California to set its own automobile tailpipe pollution standards, which would reverse a Trump administration policy and could help usher in stricter emissions standards for new passenger vehicles nationwide.

The Biden administration has said it will withdrew Trump-era restrictions on state tailpipe emission rules and has moved to grant California permission to set more stringent pollution standards for cars and SUVs. That would give California greater leverage in discussions with automakers as states and federal officials seek a climate-friendly agreement on emissions standards.

At least 13 states and the District of Columbia have signed on to California’s vehicle standards, which were established decades ago under a special waiver that the Trump administration revoked in 2019. Collectively they represent 36 percent of the U.S. auto market.

Ad

Liane Randolph, chair of the California Air Resources Board, said at a public hearing Wednesday that the Trump administration's withdrawal of California’s long-standing waiver was “ill-advised and illegal.''

Addressing EPA officials at an online hearing, Randolph said, “Time has continued to prove the importance and good sense of our program'' to restrict vehicle emissions. “We know the air quality in California is cleaner today than in decades. Californians can see mountains in the Los Angeles area, no longer shrouded by smog. And the air quality continues to improve because of our program.''

California Attorney General Rob Bonta called the state's vehicle-emissions standards “critical to the fight against climate change'' and crucial to improve air quality, protect public health and drive technological innovation.

“Despite decades of effort and significant improvements, the unfortunate reality is that too many Californians still breathe dirty air and suffer from the resulting health consequences,'' Bonta said. According to the American Lung Association, seven of the 10 cities with worst ozone pollution are in California, along with six of the 10 most polluted cities measured by year-round particle pollution.

Ad

“Bad air quality means more premature deaths or respiratory ailments and more asthma cases,'' Bonta said. “And as the dire realities of the climate crisis grow increasingly apparent, we’re seeing the number of bad-air days in California go up, not down. From record heat waves to wildfire seasons that are increasingly long and severe, the existential threat of our time is less and less difficult to imagine.''

Ad

Ad