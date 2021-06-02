Biden, GOP senator meet as infrastructure deadline looms

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, May 27, 2021, as from left, Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., Sen. Barrasso, R-Wy. and Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., look on. Republican senators outlined a $928 billion infrastructure proposal Thursday, a counteroffer to President Joe Biden's more sweeping plan as the two sides struggle to negotiate a bipartisan compromise and remain far apart on how to pay for the massive spending. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON – Deadline looming, President Joe Biden is meeting Wednesday with the top Senate Republican negotiator on infrastructure as the administration signals time is running out to strike a bipartisan deal on the White House's big investment proposal and top legislative priority.

The closed-door talk was billed as more of a conversation with West Virginia GOP Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, rather than a formal negotiation, the White House said. No new offers are expected to be presented. More than anything, the private conference is being seen through the political lens of two sides trying to show progress ahead of the June. 7 the administration set for a deal.

“The fact that the president is having Sen. Capito here today and has been having ongoing discussions with Republicans in the Senate and that he’s eager to find a path forward on bipartisanship work certainly tells you I think what you need to know about what he thinks about working with people even when there’s disagreement,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Privately, however, the president has sized up the GOP's latest $928 billion offer as unworkable, in large part because it taps unused COVID-19 funds to pay for it. Biden wants to hike the corporate tax rate to generate revenue, a nonstarter for Senate Republicans. Publicly the administration is making it clear it views next week as a make-or-break moment for the president's push toward a deal with Republicans.

Capito in the meeting is expected to reup the GOP's push to repurpose the coronavirus relief fund to pay for infrastructure investments, said Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who has tasked her to lead the discussions.

“That’s the key to getting a bipartisan agreement,” McConnell said at a press conference in Kentucky. He said he particularly wants to halt unemployment assistance that he says is preventing Americans from returning to work.

“The coronavirus is behind us. We need to get back to work,” McConnell said.

Together, the president and the Republicans both have political incentives to negotiate a bipartisan accord over his sweeping investment package, even if no deal is within sight. For Biden, reaching across the aisle and cutting deals in Congress is central to his brand of politics. Republicans can also score political gains by trying to work with a popular president.

