Iowa flap raises fears of politicized local election offices

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2020, file photo Lenore Benton-Bey, with a walker, and her husband, Charles Benton-Bey, wait in line with others to cast early votes at the Eastern Avenue Branch of the Davenport Public Library in Davenport, Iowa. (AP Photo/Geoff Mulvihill, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa – It had been eight years since a Republican candidate even stepped forward to challenge Democrat Roxanna Moritz as the top elections official in Scott County, Iowa.

Running unopposed in 2016 and 2020, Moritz had become, over her four terms as auditor, the top vote-getter ever in this swing-voting county along the Mississippi River, the third most-populous in the state.

Moritz's abrupt resignation last month came after months of tension that degenerated into personal attacks and threats of violence. Her departure and partisan moves since then are signs that an office long viewed as nonpartisan is now fair game in the political fight about trust in the nation's elections.

“We took a lot of crap in my office, all of us," Moritz said in an interview, describing angry, sometimes threatening calls from the public accusing her of fixing the 2020 election. “It was all partisan intimidation.”

Republicans who control the Scott County Board of Supervisors said politics played no part in their criticism of Moritz's handing of a county finance matter last year that led to calls from voters for her resignation.

She is accused of falsifying working hours for poll workers to justify paying them more before the June 2020 primary when the coronavirus pandemic made it difficult to recruit help. The state auditor, Democrat Rob Sand, is investigating.

But the issue festered with a number of Republican voters in Scott County who were upset with the outcome of the presidential election nationally, even though Republican Donald Trump handily won Iowa over Democrat Joe Biden in his bid for a second term.

Moritz said she and her team were subject to a stream of verbal harassment by phone, email and social media, from name-calling to physical threats before and after last year’s election.

