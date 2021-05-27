Signs point to shift in combating sexual assault in military

FILE - In this April 29, 2021, file photo, the dome of the U.S. Capitol is seen through a glass ceiling in Washington. Momentum is building in Congress for taking sexual assault prosecution authority out of the hands of military commanders. That, combined with a softening of resistance by some military leaders, is pointing to an historic shift in the battle against what Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin calls "the scourge of sexual assault." (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)

WASHINGTON – Momentum in Congress for taking sexual assault prosecution powers away from military commanders, combined with a more flexible view by some military leaders, is pointing to a historic shift in the battle against what Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin calls “the scourge of sexual assault.”

The leading lawmaker voice on this issue, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, has bipartisan, filibuster-proof support for a bill that would take prosecution decisions out of the chain of command for major crimes, including sexual assault, rape and murder. The legislation is caught in a procedural struggle in the Senate that supporters see as an effort to stall the bill and water down its language.

The Pentagon appears resigned to a new approach. Austin, who has emphasized the importance of the issue since his nomination was confirmed in January, is weighing military service leaders' views, which some or all provided to him in recent days.

For years, military leaders have acknowledged sexual assault is a big problem but resisted taking prosecutions out of the chain of command; they have argued that it would undermine commanders' ability to lead and would not reduce the frequency of assaults. That concern — and others — remains, but some leaders have begun publicly emphasizing their openness to change.

The Biden administration's nominee as Air Force secretary, Frank Kendall, indicated he's prepared for a new approach.

“Change is necessary, and hopefully we can move forward,” Kendall told Gillibrand at his confirmation hearing Tuesday, praising her efforts. He added that he believes the problem of sexual assault is rooted in military culture and leadership flaws, and he's uncertain how broadly her proposed changes in prosecution authority should be applied.

“This is a generational change whose time has come," Gillibrand said Tuesday on the Senate floor in seeking the required unanimous consent to put her bill to a vote.

Reflecting tensions on this issue among Democrats, Sen. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat and chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, blocked Gillibrand's procedural move, arguing that her bill must be folded into the broader 2022 defense authorization bill that his committee will take up this summer and fall.

