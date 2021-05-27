Faith, political leaders unite in rally against antisemitism

Rabbi Abraham Cooper, center, of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, speaks in front of civic and faith leaders outside City Hall, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. Faith and community leaders in Los Angeles called for peace, tolerance and unity in the wake of violence in the city that is being investigated as potential hate crimes. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Faith leaders, celebrities and lawmakers across the political spectrum joined Thursday to condemn a rise in antisemitic incidents around the world triggered by the recent conflict between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers.

Organized by leading U.S. Jewish groups, the virtual Day of Action Against Antisemitism included calls for policy changes and a unified stand against antisemitism in America. Among the participants were Rabbi Moshe Hauer, executive vice president of the Orthodox Union; top leaders on Capitol Hill; and Roman Catholic Cardinal and New York Archbishop Timothy Dolan.

“In the last few weeks, we have seen a disturbing spike in bigotry and violence against Jewish communities across the country and around the world," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. "This hatred is horrific and heartbreaking.”

“Americans must come together with urgency and unity to condemn these appalling acts of hatred. ... It is our moral duty to confront this evil wherever and whenever it arises,” she added.

Preliminary data compiled by the Anti-Defamation League shows an increase in antisemitic attacks, vandalism and harassment around the world and online, sparked by the 11-day war that ended with a cease-fire last week.

“We are living through some treacherous times as we've seen this rise of antisemitic acts in the past weeks,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the ADL. "They have been brazen and brutal, affecting our family members and friends, our colleagues and neighbors and all of us in the Jewish community.

“We know it's scary," Greenblatt said, "but also know this: We are steadfast in our commitment to fight anti-Jewish hate, whenever and wherever it happens.”

Incidents that have raised concerns include the yelling of antisemitic remarks at a rabbi in front of a South Florida synagogue by a man who later returned to dump a bag of human feces there; an attack on diners and the chasing of a man in a heavily Jewish neighborhood of Los Angeles; and a gang assault against a Jewish man in New York City, where pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrators clashed in Times Square.

