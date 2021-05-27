'A whirlwind.' 1st Ohio vaccine lottery winners speak out

People walk past sign displayed for Ohio's COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State University, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Cleveland. Nearly 2.8 million residents have registered for Ohio's Vax-a-Million vaccination incentive program, with participants hoping to win either the $1 million prize for adults or a full-ride college scholarship for children, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday, May 24. The winners will be announced Wednesday night at the end of the Ohio Lottery's Cash Explosion TV show, and then each Wednesday for the next four weeks. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The first winner of Ohio's first $1 million Vax-a-Million vaccination incentive prize was driving to her family's home in suburban Cleveland when she received a call about the good news — from Gov. Mike DeWine.

A few minutes later Abbigail Bugenske was in her parents' house screaming so loudly they thought she was crying.

“A whirlwind,” Bugenske, 22, said Thursday morning during a news conference. “It absolutely has not processed yet. I’m still digesting it — it feels like it’s happening to a different person. I cannot believe it.”

Bugenske is a mechanical engineer working for GE Aviation in suburban Cincinnati. She's a 2020 graduate of Michigan State University. She said she plans to donate to charities and buy a car, but then invest most of it.

The winner of a full college scholarship was eighth grader Joseph Costello of Englewood near Dayton. “Very excited,” Costello said as he sat between his parents, Colleen and Rich, during the virtual news conference.

Colleen Costello said she got the call from the governor as she left work Wednesday. “I was really thankful at that moment that there was a bench nearby, so I could sit down,” she said.

DeWine visited with the Costello family in person along with his wife, Fran DeWine, Wednesday after the announcement. He said he didn't know the names of the winners until shortly before he made the calls.

“Calling someone and telling them they’ve won a million dollars is a great thing and calling a family to tell them they've won a full scholarship is also fun,” the governor said.

