The Latest: Pakistan opens jabs to all adults to boost rates

People who arrived early in the morning to get inoculated against the coronavirus wait their turn at a vaccination camp for those above age 45 being held in the premises of a school in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan is offering jabs to its entire adult population in hopes of boosting COVID-19 vaccination rates, with only 5% of the population inoculated so far.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar announced on Twitter that the registration of those ages 19 and above will begin from Thursday. So far, the vaccination was open to those 30 years and above.

Pakistan has reported a steady decline in infections and fatalities from COVID-19 in recent days, but the vaccination response has been sluggish.

The only shots given are three Chinese-made vaccines.

Pakistan has registered 908,576 confirmed cases and 20,465 deaths since last year.

___

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Vaccine inequality in India sends many falling through gaps

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad