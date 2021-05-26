Former Sen. John Warner dies at 94, married Elizabeth Taylor

** FILE ** In this April 8, 2008 file photo, then Senate Armed Services Committee member Sen. John Warner, R-Va., listens to testimony on Capitol Hill in Washington. Warner, a former Navy secretary and one of the Senates most influential military experts, has died at 94. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – Former Sen. John W. Warner of Virginia, a former Navy secretary who was once married to Elizabeth Taylor, has died at 94.

Warner died Tuesday of heart failure at home in Alexandria, Virginia, with his wife and daughter at his side, his longtime chief of staff, Susan A. Magill, said Wednesday.

“He was frail but had a lot of spirit and was involved until his last days,” Magill said.

Warner was a centrist Republican and a courtly figure whose marriage to a movie star drew huge crowds when he was elected to the Senate in 1978. Serving five terms before retiring from the chamber 30 years later, he drew support from moderates of both major parties, establishing himself at the center of American politics.

He was a key supporter of President George W. Bush’s declaration of war in Iraq, and served for a time as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. He had an independent streak that sometimes angered more conservative GOP leaders. But he was hugely popular with Virginia voters.

Ad

Warner was the sixth of Taylor’s seven husbands. The two were married in 1976 and divorced in 1982. Taylor wrote later that they remained friends, but she “just couldn’t bear the intense loneliness” when he became engrossed in his Senate duties.

He was succeeded in 2008 by Democrat Mark Warner — no relation — who had challenged him for the Senate in 1996 and went on to serve a term as Virginia’s governor. After years of rivalry, the two became good friends. Mark Warner said he “epitomizes what it means to be a senator.”

“In Virginia, we expect a lot of our elected officials. We expect them to lead, yet remain humble. We expect them to serve, but with dignity. We expect them to fight for what they believe in, but without making it personal. John Warner was the embodiment of all that and more. I firmly believe that we could use more role models like him today," Mark Warner said Wednesday.

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad