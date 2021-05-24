Could Beto be back? O'Rourke mulling bid for Texas governor

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2019, file photo Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks to supporters before the Iowa Democratic Party's Liberty and Justice Celebration in Des Moines, Iowa. Three years after becoming Democrats breakout star out of Texas, and a year after a short-lived presidential run, ORoukre is again weighing another campaign, this time for Texas governor. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

AUSTIN, Texas – There’s no road trip, no soul searching. No beard or blogging. But Beto O’Rourke is making a political life decision again.

Three years after becoming Democrats’ breakout star out of Texas, and a year removed from crashing back to Earth in a short-lived presidential run, O’Roukre is again weighing another campaign — this time for governor.

But now O’Rourke, who announced his run for the White House on the cover of Vanity Fair, is being quiet about it. He says he hasn’t ruled out anything, but isn't saying much else. And Texas Democrats are itching for an answer.

“Impatience is not the word for it," Texas Democratic Party chairman Gilberto Hinojosa said. “But anxious is.”

For months, O'Rourke has kept his options open. A top aide to the former Texas congressman and presidential candidate said O'Rouke, 48, has not ruled out challenging Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in 2022 but has taken no formal steps toward a campaign, like calling donors or recruiting staff. The aide spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss private deliberations more freely.

If O'Rourke jumped in, it would be his third straight election cycle as a candidate, following his narrow loss for U.S. Senate in 2018 and failed White House run last year. A comeback in Texas could be complicated by liberal positions he took while seeking the presidency, but likely no other Democrat would enter the governor's race with the same ability to quickly raise the massive campaign funds needed to compete in the state.

There is no timeline on a decision, according to the aide, who said O'Rourke only recently has been able to think more about running now that he's finished teaching virtual classes at two Texas universities. For one he led a seminar on the struggle for voting rights — O'Rourke's most visible cause lately, as state lawmakers are set to approve a sweeping bill that would restrict polling hours and reduce options to cast a ballot.

Texas is the last big battleground in the GOP's nationwide campaign to impose new voting restrictions, driven by former President Donald Trump's false claims that the election was stolen from him. That fight is the latest way O'Rourke has remained an out-front presence, following the coronavirus pandemic and February's catastrophic freeze and blackouts across much of Texas that killed more than 150 people. He hasn't let up on Abbott, who is expected to seek a third term.

