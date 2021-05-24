As Congress returns to funding earmarks, who will benefit?

Laurie Fields, who lives in Forest Manor subdivision, speaks during an interview outside her Huffman, Texas home on May 10, 2021. Fields says her home took on feet of water during Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and Tropical Storm Imelda in 2019. She supports a proposed $1.7 million storm water mitigation project which could help protect her neighborhood from future flooding. (AP Photo/John L. Mone)

HUFFMAN, Texas – Don't tell Laura Fields that providing $1.7 million to her flood-prone neighborhood would be wasteful spending. Her home in a Houston-area subdivision was filled with 10 inches of water during Hurricane Harvey.

“The stress of that was just horrific," Fields said. "You know, to see fish swimming through your house, it's not a good feeling,"

The money sought by her congressman, Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw, to improve drainage and flood prevention in Huffman, Texas, is among thousands of requests that lawmakers have submitted as Congress begins to lift a moratorium on targeted federal spending, often referred to as earmarks.

Banished from Congress for over a decade, earmarks are marking a sudden and robust return. Lawmakers in both parties have grown frustrated by their inability to shape spending legislation and they worry that Congress has ceded too much of the power of the purse to the executive branch. Aiming to avoid scandal, lawmakers have revamped and renamed the process.

The experiment could rise or fall on the reaction from voters, particularly in places skeptical of Washington spending. Many Republicans in Congress are refusing to earmark as a matter of principle, characterizing it as graft. Crenshaw said in a statement that he was “proud" to advocate for resources that would help his constituents and that the flood control earmark “will ensure that we don’t have to spend even more resources recovering from future flood events."

“This is not wasteful spending, no sir, not at all," Fields said. “These are our homes. This is is where we're supposed to feel safe and secure and not have to worry about every time a storm comes through."

About $14 billion, or 1% percent of discretionary spending, will be devoted to earmarks in this year’s spending bills. The requests that lawmakers made, listed on the House Appropriations Committee website, go beyond the roads, bridges and research grants earmarked in the past.

Republican Rep. Garret Graves of Louisiana, for example, wants $775,000 for a mobile medical clinic offering free cancer screenings to rural residents in his district.

