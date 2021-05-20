EXPLAINER: What's the status of voting legislation in Texas?

Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Houston, center, stands with co-sponsors as he answers questions and speaks in favor of HB 6, an election bill, in the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas is on course to become the nation’s largest state to tighten restrictions on voting, with GOP legislation just a few steps away from the Republican governor’s desk.

What exactly that legislation will say is not clear. It's now in the hands of a bipartisan committee tasked with reaching a compromise on the final language. There's just more than a week left in the Texas legislative session, but a lot could still change.

And the details are likely to be ironed out in the dark. The committee is meeting behind closed doors — to the alarm of voting rights advocates — before sending it back to the full House and Senate for final votes.

Like GOP lawmakers in Florida to Georgia, Republicans in Texas have used former President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claims of election fraud to justify new rules in the name of election security. Experts agree election fraud is exceedingly rare, but Republican legislators say new limits are necessary to boost public confidence. The proposals widely target mail voting — which was popular nationwide in November amid the coronavirus pandemic — and sometimes create severe penalties for local election officials.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has vowed support for stricter rules in Texas, where access to the ballot box is already narrow.

HOW DID THE LEGISIATION GET HERE?

The sweeping overhaul combines two bills — one in the House and one in the Senate — that were submitted shortly after Abbott named “election security” as a top priority item.

That followed record voter turnout in November in resounding success for Republicans in Texas, where Trump won and the GOP maintained its grip on the Legislature.

