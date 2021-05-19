US spares German firm as it issues new pipeline sanctions

BERLIN – The Biden administration will impose sanctions on a number of Russian ships and companies for their role in the construction of a controversial European pipeline project but will waive similar penalties on a German firm and its chief executive, according to congressional aides and the German government, which welcomed the move.

The administration is expected to announce the measures later Wednesday as Secretary of State Antony Blinken sits down in Iceland for his first face-to-face meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Their meeting was already expected to be contentions amid a sharp deterioration in ties between Washington and Moscow.

The decision to spare the German company comes as President Joe Biden looks to mend relations with a key ally that were unsettled during the Trump administration. But it will anger U.S, lawmakers and other critics of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline who believe the only chance to stop its completion is to go after the company overseeing the project and its top executive.

The U.S. has long opposed the project, which would bring natural gas from Russia to Germany. It argues the pipeline threatens European energy security and poses risks to Ukraine and Poland, which are both bypassed by the project.

Congressional aides said the administration would impose sanctions on eight Russian ships and companies involved. The German company, Nord Stream 2 AG, and its German chief executive will also be identified as violating U.S. law. But Biden is using presidential authority to waive sanctions on them under a national interest exemption in the legislation, according to the aides and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

The aides spoke on condition of anonymity because the administration has yet to transmit a periodic compliance report to Congress that will identify the targets of the sanctions.

Maas, who spoke with Blinken by phone about the issue on Tuesday, praised the decision.

