35 Republicans buck Trump, back study of Jan. 6 Capitol riot

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2020, file photo, Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., questions witnesses during a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on Capitol Hill Washington. Some House Republicans joined Democrats in voting to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The Republican mavericks were led Katko, who wrote the measure with Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP, File)

WASHINGTON – Thirty-five House Republicans joined Democrats Wednesday in voting to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, risking the wrath of former President Donald Trump and flouting GOP leaders who condemned the proposal as unfairly partisan and unneeded.

The Republican mavericks were led by New York Rep. John Katko, who wrote the measure with Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. Katko, that panel's top Republican, was battling two tides that have overwhelmed Congress in recent years: the nearly overwhelming potency Trump still has among Republicans and a jagged-edged partisanship that often confounds even mundane legislation.

“I encourage all members, Republicans and Democrats alike, to put down their swords for once, just for once, and support this bill," said Katko.

Most of the 35 GOP defectors were moderates. All 10 Republicans who voted in January to impeach Trump for encouraging his supporters to storm the Capitol supported the commission.

The 10 included Katko and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Trump's most prominent House GOP critic, though she did not speak during Wednesday's debate. The vote came a week after her colleagues dumped her from a Republican leadership position for repeatedly criticizing Trump for his role in the attack and his false claims that he lost the election because of widespread voting fraud.

Also voting for the commission were nine of the nearly two dozen Republicans whom Democrats consider prime targets to oust in next year's elections. Their numbers included a pair of freshmen from South Florida and Katko, a fourth-term Syracuse-area lawmaker who has survived close races before.

A moderate and a former prosecutor, Katko defended the proposed commission as a fair and needed step toward understanding the riot, how it happened and what security improvements the Capitol needs to prevent a future assault.

“This is about fact. It is not partisan politics,” he said pointedly.

