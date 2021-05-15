'There was no going back': Migrants send kids into US alone

Emely, 8, of Honduras, waits in front of a Border Patrol vehicle at an intake area after turning herself in upon crossing the U.S.-Mexico border Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in La Joya, Texas. Growing numbers of migrant families are making the heart-wrenching decision to separate from their children and send them into the U.S. alone. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

LA JOYA, Texas – Marely had traveled for 13 days, trekking with her mother from Central America to the busiest corridor for illegal U.S.-Mexico border crossings. Then, as the 12-year-old Salvadoran girl got on an inflatable raft to cross the Rio Grande in Texas in the middle of the night, she discovered her mom wasn’t coming with her.

Her mom told her that she loved her very much right before the boat got pushed into the water.

“I thought she had already gotten on, but she hadn’t,” Marely told The Associated Press this week, tears rolling down her cheeks.

But she didn’t scream or ask the smugglers to go back and get her mother.

“I knew she was on the other side. There was no going back. They told us to run, to keep going,” said Marely, who turned herself over to Border Patrol agents in La Joya, Texas.

The AP is not using the girl’s last name. It does not normally name children without permission from their parents, and the identity of her parents could not be obtained.

Growing numbers of migrant families are making the heart-wrenching decision to separate from their children and send them into America alone. Many families with kids older than 6 have been quickly expelled from the country under federal pandemic-related powers that don't allow migrants to seek asylum. But they know that President Joe Biden's administration is allowing unaccompanied children to stay in the U.S. while their cases are decided.

Forced out of the country, they are sending their older children, like Marely, back to cross alone. These self-separations mean children arrive in the United States confused and in distress. Many have traveled hundreds of miles with their parents without understanding why they can’t cross the last stretch together.

