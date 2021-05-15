Navajos say new Arizona restrictions will complicate voting

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, Mildred James of Sanders, Arizona, shows off her "I Voted" sticker as she awaits election results in Window Rock, Arizona, on the Navajo Nation. The tribe says bills recently signed into Arizona law would make voting more difficult than it already is on the vast reservation. (AP Photo/Cayla Nimmo, File)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Arizona Republicans say the voter restrictions they're pushing after President Joe Biden's win in the state last year are designed to strengthen the integrity of future elections.

To some, the changes will make voting more difficult than it already is.

The bills, some signed into law this past week by Gov. Doug Ducey, are worrisome for Native Americans who live in remote areas, other communities of color and voters whose first language isn’t English.

One codifies the existing practice of giving voters who didn't sign mail-in ballots until 7 p.m. on Election Day to do so, defying a recently settled lawsuit that would have given voters additional days to provide a signature. Another will result in potentially tens of thousands of people being purged from a list of voters who automatically get a ballot by mail.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said Ducey's actions belittle tribes and fail to recognize the unique challenges Native Americans face when casting ballots. That includes driving hours to reach polling places, unreliable mail service and the need for more Native language translators.

“This is an assault to the election process for people of color throughout this country,” he said. “Here in Arizona, it’s pushing back on the voters of tribal communities, and we came out in big numbers to vote our candidate of choice, which is President Biden.”

The bills' sponsor, Republican state Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, said claims of retaliation or voter suppression were “outrageous” and “unfounded." Elections aren't a surprise, she said, and voters want them to be run efficiently with timely results.

“Not everything has to do with Biden and Trump,” she said. “These are important cleanups and fixes. It makes sense.”

