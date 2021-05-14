House GOP elects NY Rep. Elise Stefanik to No. 3 leadership spot after Liz Cheney booted from post

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, May 14, 2021, just after she was elected chair of the House Republican Conference, replacing Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who was ousted from the GOP leadership for criticizing former President Donald Trump. She is joined by, from left, Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Ala., House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON – House Republicans elevated Rep. Elise Stefanik to a leadership post Friday, highlighting how the party whose lodestar has long been conservative policies increasingly views allegiance to Donald Trump as its indispensable key to electoral success.

Stefanik, a Trump stalwart from upstate New York, was elected to the No. 3 leadership job that until this week belonged to Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming. Republicans tossed Cheney from that post for continually calling out former President Trump for helping spur the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and relentlessly pushing his false claims that voting fraud caused his November reelection defeat.

Local officials and judges from both parties around the country have declared there is no evidence Trump was cheated out of a win.

Stefanik easily defeated Rep. Chip Roy of Texas 134-46 in a secret ballot that gave GOP lawmakers a distinct choice about where to steer the party. Stefanik has a moderate voting record but strong backing from Trump and other party leaders, including some conservatives, while Roy is in the hard-right House Freedom Caucus and was actively opposed by the former president.

In remarks to reporters after her victory, Stefanik underscored how the twice-impeached Trump's clout within the GOP remains potent, a rarity for a defeated former president. Polling shows strong Trump loyalty among Republican voters, giving party leaders little incentive to ostracize him.

“Voters determine the leader of the Republican Party, and President Trump is the leader that they look to,” said Stefanik, 36. She added, “He is an important voice in the Republican Party and we look forward to working with him.”

While the GOP defines itself as conservative, Stefanik’s win provided one measure of the diminished role ideology now plays for Republicans.

Her lifetime voting score from the conservative Heritage Action for America is 48, one of the most moderate marks of all House Republicans. That compares to Cheney’s 80 and Roy’s 96.

