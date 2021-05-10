Political newcomer Youngkin wins Virginia GOP governor race

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Glenn Youngkin, a political newcomer who campaigned as a conservative, Christian outsider, bested a field of seven candidates to emerge as Virginia Republicans’ nominee for governor, in a year when the GOP hopes to end a 12-year losing streak in statewide races.

Youngkin defeated a hard-right contender in state Sen. Amanda Chase, who closely aligned herself with former President Donald Trump, as well as an establishment candidate, former House Speaker Kirk Cox, who had more than 30 years’ experience in government as well as the endorsements of former governors George Allen and Bob McDonnell.

While Youngkin did not embrace Trump to the same extent as Chase, he spoke favorably of the former president during the campaign. He also made “election integrity” a top issue in his campaign, allowing him to appeal to Trump voters who still believe the 2020 election was stolen from him without having to invoke Trump’s name directly.

In the sixth and final round of counting on Monday night, Youngkin passed the 50% threshold to clinch the nomination, and his closest remaining opponent, Pete Snynder, issued a tweet conceding: “I send my heartfelt congratulations to @glennyoungkin on a tremendous race + deserved win.”

The state party's website showed Youngkin with around 55% of the vote as final ballots were being tallied late Monday night.

“I am prepared to lead, excited to serve and profoundly humbled by the trust the people have placed in me.," Youngkin said on Twitter. "Virginians have made it clear that they are ready for a political outsider with proven business experience to bring real change in Richmond.”

In a statement late Monday, the Virginia Republican Party celebrated Youngkin's nomination, calling him a “homegrown Virginian” who had “nothing handed to him."

“From his life experiences, Glenn has developed the skills and character to lead Virginia with humility and courage,” party officials said. "He has the know-how to get Virginia moving again and rebuild it into the best place to live, work, and raise a family in America.”

