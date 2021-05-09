Some states plan big spending with Biden's aid, others wait

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 30, 2021 file photo, workers replace old water lines under Main Street as part of work to update water and sewer systems as well as prepare the road for the expansion of a street car line in Kansas City, Mo. The federal American Rescue Plan, comes on top of $150 billion the federal government sent directly to states and local governments in 2020. This year's law cites infrastructure for water, sewer and broadband internet as allowable uses. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Though still awaiting money from the latest federal coronavirus relief act, some governors and state lawmakers already are making plans to add the multibillion-dollar boon to their budgets.

Among their priorities: bailing out depleted unemployment accounts, expanding high-speed internet and providing additional aid to schools and businesses.

The $1.9 trillion pandemic relief law signed by President Joe Biden earlier this year contains $350 billion of flexible aid for state and local governments, plus billions of dollars more for specific programs such as housing assistance. Unlike earlier coronavirus aid, states have broad leeway to use the money to plug budget holes, invest in certain infrastructure or address the “negative economic impacts” of the pandemic.

States are expected to receive an initial installment soon, with a second round coming a year later.

“A billion dollars has just fallen from the sky, in some respects," said Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican. "It’s here, right in front of us. We have to invest it wisely.”

Like many governors, Scott hadn't accounted for a new influx of federal money when he presented a budget plan earlier this year. Now he's working with lawmakers to add it to the state's spending plan while still awaiting guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department on specific ways the money can — or can't — be used.

Scott wants to put the money toward economic development, climate change initiatives, water and sewer infrastructure, housing and high-speed internet. Democratic Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint also wants some to go toward workforce training.

In other states, the spending plans include bonuses for teachers and first-responders; aid to movie theaters and entertainment venues; construction at parks and public facilities; and grants to farmers, commercial fishing operations and food processors.

