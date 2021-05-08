Stefanik's political evolution mirrors story of today's GOP

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2020, file photo Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., center, accompanied by from left, Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y. and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks to the media before the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. Conservatives in and out of Congress are expressing opposition to Stefaniks rise toward House Republicans' No. 3 leadership job. House Republicans plan to meet privately next week, and seem certain tooust Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., from that top post.(AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin, File)

NEW YORK – There was a time, not long ago, when Elise Stefanik would not say Donald Trump's name.

He was simply “my party's presidential nominee,” she would say. The pragmatic New York congresswoman was far more focused on welcoming a new generation of voters to what she hoped would be a more inclusive Republican Party.

Today, Stefanik is one of Trump's fiercest defenders in the House of Representatives, where her loyalty to the former president — and the support he returned — has carried the 36-year-old to the brink of becoming one of the most powerful women in Congress. She is widely expected to become the third-ranking House Republican in the coming days once Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., is stripped of her leadership post because of her vocal criticism of Trump.

Stefanik's rise is linked to her commitment to bringing more Republican women to Congress, an effort that helped make the House GOP's 2021 first-term class one of the most diverse in history. But those close to Stefanik suggest there is one moment above all that solidified her political transformation and rise in Republican politics — and that moment had little to do with diversity.

It was a Thursday night in November 2019, and Trump's first impeachment inquiry was raging on Capitol Hill. Stefanik had emerged as a leading Trump defender in committee hearings, but on that night, she brought her message to Fox News' Sean Hannity for the first time.

After attacking the Democrats' case for impeachment, she asked Fox viewers to send money to a website designed to protect her from a growing wave of political attacks.

Within 15 minutes, she had raised $250,000, aides later tweeted. Several hundred thousand more flowed into her campaign by the next morning. Her team had never seen anything like it, according to people with direct knowledge of her operation who spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose private discussions.

The snowball grew the next day when Trump went on “Fox and Friends” and praised Stefanik. It grew still more weeks later when Trump singled her out during a White House event as he crowed about beating impeachment.

