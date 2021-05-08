GOP delegates in Virginia to choose nominee for governor

Convention workers collect ballots during a drive through GOP Convention vote in Chesterfield, Va., Saturday, May 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

ANNANDALE, Va. – Tens of thousands of Virginia Republicans, sometimes waiting in long lines of cars, cast ballots Saturday to choose nominees for governor and other statewide offices at a drive-thru nominating convention.

The Republican Party held what it's calling an “unassembled convention” on Saturday to select its nominees in this year's race for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Republicans haven't won a statewide race in Virginia since 2009.

Because pandemic restrictions ban mass gatherings, delegates are casting ballots at nearly 40 polling sites statewide.

More than 53,000 Virginians successfully pre-registered as delegates. GOP officials rejected applications from roughly 700 would-be delegates.

Virginia is the only state with an open-seat gubernatorial contest this year, and the race will be closely watched as an early indicator of party strength heading into the 2022 congressional elections.

Four candidates — Amanda Chase, Kirk Cox, Pete Snyder and Glenn Youngkin — all have a shot at winning the nomination as no clear favorite has been established. Three other candidates — Sergio de la Pena, Peter Doran and Octavia Johnson — were considered long shots.

Youngkin campaigned the entire day at one of the largest polling sites, Northern Virginia Community College in Annandale.

