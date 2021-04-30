Trump Interior secretary runs for new Montana US House seat

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2016, file photo, then-Republican U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke speaks with a supporter in Billings, Mont., as he campaigns for re-election to a second term as the state's sole representative in the U.S. House. The former congressman and interior secretary has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission indicating he's interested in running for the second U.S. House seat awarded to the state on Monday, April 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)

BILLINGS, Mont. – Former congressman and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said Friday that he’s running for Montana’s newly awarded U.S. House seat.

Zinke told The Associated Press that he was running, a day after filing paperwork to organize a campaign committee.

Zinke, who said he maintains a friendship with former President Donald Trump, told AP that political division is the biggest problem facing the nation. He said it’s his duty to re-enter public service, after resigning from the Interior post in 2018 amid investigations that he said were politically motivated.

“I think our country is in peril. And I don't think it's because of Russia or China,” he said. “There's a lot of problems. We have immigration problems, we have border problems, internal problems, homelessness, education. But we're going to have to work together to get it done.”

Montana's second House seat was awarded this week based on the state's population growth compared to other states in the latest U.S. census results. The election is slated for November 2022 but the voting district's boundaries have not been set.

Zinke is a former U.S. Navy Seal and was Montana’s lone U.S. House member from 2015 to 2017. After joining Trump's Cabinet, he loosened environmental restrictions on oil and gas development and mining, while also promoting the creation of wildlife migration corridors and opposing mines near Yellowstone National Park.

His critics on Capitol Hill and from environmental groups have said Zinke's efforts on behalf of conservation were overshadowed by his aggressive pursuit of Trump's energy development agenda and favoritism toward big industry.

“It’s not that I don’t care about the environment, but if you’re going to produce energy, it’s better to produce it here,” he said Friday.